This Weekend’s Free Community Events

You are invited to a College/Friends/and Family Day at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. We will also be celebrating Black History month. Lunch will be served immediately following the worship service.
Event Date 2020-02-23
Event Time 10:00 a.m.
Event Phone Number 9196886052
Venue Name College, Friends & Family Day
Street Address 404 Dowd Street
City Durham
State NC
Zip Code 27701
Usher’s Anniversary
Description Of Your Event On February 23rd, 2020 Island Creek AME Church will be celebrating out annual Usher’s Anniversary at 3:00PM. The guest will be pastor Michael Maddox and congregation from Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. We invite everyone to come out and help us lift up the name of Jesus.
Event Date 2020-02-23
Event Time 3:00PM
Event Phone Number 9102892187
Venue Name Island Creek AME Church
Street Address 1343 West Charity Road
City Rose Hill
State NC
Zip Code 28458
Being Made Whole
with Guest Speaker Dr. Faith Wokoma
Description Of Your Event Join us for Being Made Whole with Dr. Faith Wokoma. Dr. Faith will share a powerful Word to transform your life and kick start the inner healing we all need to make 2020 our best year yet!!!
Event Date 2020-02-22
Event Time 5:00 p.m.
Event Phone Number 9192444256
Venue Name Restoration Through Christ Ministries
Street Address 4282 Ponderosa Road
City Sanford
State NC
Zip Code 27330
Keep the Fire Burning
Description Of Your Event A fun and interactive day of learning for dads who have biological or adopted children younger than 21 years old.
Event Date 2020-02-22
Event Time 8:30am – 3pm
Event Phone Number 9198349300210
Venue Name Doubletree Hotel
Street Address 1707 Hillborough St
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27605