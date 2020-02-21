This Weekend’s Free Community Events

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.

You are invited to a College/Friends/and Family Day at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. We will also be celebrating Black History month. Lunch will be served immediately following the worship service.

Event Date 2020-02-23

Event Time 10:00 a.m.

Event Phone Number 9196886052

Venue Name College, Friends & Family Day

Street Address 404 Dowd Street

Address # 2

City Durham

State NC

Zip Code 27701

Usher’s Anniversary

Description Of Your Event On February 23rd, 2020 Island Creek AME Church will be celebrating out annual Usher’s Anniversary at 3:00PM. The guest will be pastor Michael Maddox and congregation from Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. We invite everyone to come out and help us lift up the name of Jesus.

Event Date 2020-02-23

Event Time 3:00PM

Event Phone Number 9102892187

Venue Name Island Creek AME Church

Street Address 1343 West Charity Road

Address # 2

City Rose Hill

State NC

Zip Code 28458

Being Made Whole

with Guest Speaker Dr. Faith Wokoma

Description Of Your Event Join us for Being Made Whole with Dr. Faith Wokoma. Dr. Faith will share a powerful Word to transform your life and kick start the inner healing we all need to make 2020 our best year yet!!!

Event Date 2020-02-22

Event Time 5:00 p.m.

Event Phone Number 9192444256

Venue Name Restoration Through Christ Ministries

Street Address 4282 Ponderosa Road

Address # 2

City Sanford

State NC

Zip Code 27330

Keep the Fire Burning

Description Of Your Event A fun and interactive day of learning for dads who have biological or adopted children younger than 21 years old.

Event Date 2020-02-22

Event Time 8:30am – 3pm

Event Phone Number 9198349300210

Venue Name Doubletree Hotel

Street Address 1707 Hillborough St

Address # 2

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27605

