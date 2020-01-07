CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

McDougald Terrace Residence Demand Action

Thousands Of Malls Across U.S. Threatened As Retail Stores Pull Out

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Elevated carbon monoxide levels have many concerned about the health of their families and has forced some residence from the housing complex to leave.

Residents complained to the Durham City Council on Monday night, demanding actions be taken to insure their safety in their homes.

Since late November, more than a dozen residents have been to the hospital including two children last Thursday, with elevated levels of carbon monoxide.

An investigation is ongoing to determine whether carbon monoxide is to blame for the deaths of two infants in McDougald Terrace apartments.

Source WRAL-TV

Carbon Monoxide , McDougald Terrace

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Nick Gordon, Ex-Boyfriend Of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Dead…
 6 days ago
01.01.20
A Mother And Two Children Found Dead In…
 6 days ago
12.31.19
Bill Cosby’s Publicist Calls Eddie Murphy ‘Hollywood Slave’…
 2 weeks ago
12.24.19
Ex Fort Worth Cop Aaron Dean Indicted In…
 2 weeks ago
12.23.19
Herman Boone, Legendary Coach From ‘Remember The Titans’…
 3 weeks ago
12.19.19
What Really Happened To Karol Sanchez? The Truth…
 3 weeks ago
12.18.19
‘Ambush’ Shooting In New Jersey Leaves Officer, 5…
 4 weeks ago
12.11.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 1 month ago
11.26.19
Several Injured In California School Shooting
 2 months ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 2 months ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close