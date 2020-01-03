CLOSE
Carbon Monoxide Concerns At Durham’s McDougald Terrance

Source: Getty Images / Getty Images

Concerns about high levels of carbon monoxide launched an investigation at one of Durham’s largest affordable housing properties.

Information obtained by ABC11 showed communication between fire officials and EMS associates on Christmas Day about the recent poisonings which lead to door to door inspections of the residents at McDougald Terrace the next day.

The carbon monoxide poisonings sent seven patients to the hospital including a 1yr old child, and inspections found and treated 2 more for potential CO exposure.

The Durham Housing Authority, Durham EMS and Durham Fire Department jointly called for Thursday’s community meeting at Burton Magnet Elementary School.

Read more about the meeting at ABC11.com

Carbon Monoxide , Durham , McDougald Terrace

