List Of Community Events From Our Community Calendar

FRIDAY DEC. 13TH

Family Movie Night

Come join a growing church in RTP for a fun movie night! Pizza, popcorn and hot chocolate included!!

Event Date 2019-12-13

Event Time 7:00pm

Event Phone Number 9199492137

Venue Name Tabernacle Christian Center

Street Address 5441 Lumley Rd

Address # 2 27

City Durham

State NC

Zip Code 27703

SATURDAY DEC. 14TH

Holiday Expo

Holiday Expo Sale event to benefit scholarships to the Summer Camp program for 2020. Sponsored by New Beginnings Community Operations

Event Date 2019-12-14

Event Time 10 AM – 3 PM

Event Phone Number 9193297132

Venue Name New Bethel Christian Church

Street Address 4307 Old Poole Rd

Address # 2 4307 Old Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27610

Telling Your Story and Meeting Your Policymaker

***FREE TRAINING*** Telling your story, contacting your policy-maker, and meeting your policy-maker. A three module training that gives you confidence and strategies to meet and influence your legislators and other policy-makers.

Event Date 2019-12-14

Event Time 9am – 1pm

Event Phone Number 9196979550

Venue Name WeWork Bldg

Street Address 1 Glenwood Ave

Address # 2 4th Floor

City Raleigh

State NC

Zip Code 27603

SUNDAY DEC. 15TH

Ha-Ha Holidays Comedy Show and Winter Drive

Join comedian Griff from Get up Mornings with Erica Campbell along with The Light 103.9 for the “Ha-Ha Holidays Comedy Show and Winter Drive.” Sunday Dec. 15th at 5pm at Rhythms Live Music Hall – 2020 Chapel Hill Rd. in Durham. Admission is free with a donation of: non-perishable food items, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets or a new children’s toy. CLICK HERE to go to Eventbrite and get your free pass to enter.

O What a night

First Calvary Baptist Church,along with Raynard Jones & Company,and The Community Choir will perform in concert,O What a Night.Everyone is invited to come to receive a blessing of praise and comfort during this Christmas season.Raynard Jones was a finalist in the 2019 lamplighter awards.The Pastor is Rev.Dr.Thomas E.Smith,Sr. This is a free event and all are welcome.

Event Date 2019-12-15

Event Time 5:00pm

Event Phone Number 9197752912

Venue Name First Calvary Baptist Church

Street Address 210 Fields Drive

Address # 2 210 Fields Drive

City Sanford

State NC

Zip Code 27330

