List Of Community Events From Our Community Calendar

The Light strives to keep you informed of what’s going on in our community. Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend from our community calendar entries.
FRIDAY DEC. 13TH
Family Movie Night
Come join a growing church in RTP for a fun movie night! Pizza, popcorn and hot chocolate included!!
Event Date 2019-12-13
Event Time 7:00pm
Event Phone Number 9199492137
Venue Name Tabernacle Christian Center
Street Address 5441 Lumley Rd
Address # 2 27
City Durham
State NC
Zip Code 27703
SATURDAY DEC. 14TH
Holiday Expo
Holiday Expo Sale event to benefit scholarships to the Summer Camp program for 2020. Sponsored by New Beginnings Community Operations
Event Date 2019-12-14
Event Time 10 AM – 3 PM
Event Phone Number 9193297132
Venue Name New Bethel Christian Church
Street Address 4307 Old Poole Rd
Address # 2 4307 Old Poole Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27610
Telling Your Story and Meeting Your Policymaker
***FREE TRAINING*** Telling your story, contacting your policy-maker, and meeting your policy-maker. A three module training that gives you confidence and strategies to meet and influence your legislators and other policy-makers.
Event Date 2019-12-14
Event Time 9am – 1pm
Event Phone Number 9196979550
Venue Name WeWork Bldg
Street Address 1 Glenwood Ave
Address # 2 4th Floor
City Raleigh
State NC
Zip Code 27603
SUNDAY DEC. 15TH
Ha-Ha Holidays Comedy Show and Winter Drive
Join comedian Griff from Get up Mornings with Erica Campbell along with The Light 103.9 for the “Ha-Ha Holidays Comedy Show and Winter Drive.” Sunday Dec. 15th at 5pm at Rhythms Live Music Hall – 2020 Chapel Hill Rd. in Durham. Admission is free with a donation of: non-perishable food items, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets or a new children’s toy. CLICK HERE to go to Eventbrite and get your free pass to enter.
O What a night
First Calvary Baptist Church,along with Raynard Jones & Company,and The Community Choir will perform in concert,O What a Night.Everyone is invited to come to receive a blessing of praise and comfort during this Christmas season.Raynard Jones was a finalist in the 2019 lamplighter awards.The Pastor is Rev.Dr.Thomas E.Smith,Sr. This is a free event and all are welcome.
Event Date 2019-12-15
Event Time 5:00pm
Event Phone Number 9197752912
Venue Name First Calvary Baptist Church
Street Address 210 Fields Drive
Address # 2 210 Fields Drive
City Sanford
State NC
Zip Code 27330