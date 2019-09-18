“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Suffering From Hair Loss

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
09.18.19
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

Many women suffer from Alopecia, but there are so many questions as to what it is and who it affects and why?  Today Dr. Amy McMichael (dermatologist) answers those questions and more.

When should you be concerned about hair loss?  National Alopecia Awareness Month.

Listen as she talks with Melissa Wade for “Working Mom Wednesday’s,” and answers questions like:

* Who gets Alopecia?

* Do more women of color get it?

* Will my hair grow back?

* What are some treatments?

*  Should I be concerned about relaxers?

BIO:   Amy J. McMichael, MD

Dr. Amy McMichael is Professor and Chair of Dermatology at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. She received her MD at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, dermatology training at the University of Michigan and advanced training in epidemiology at the Wake Forest School of Medicine Department of Public Health Sciences. Dr. McMichael is a diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology. She also completed the prestigious Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine Fellowship. Her clinical and epidemiologic research focuses on hair and scalp disorders and skin disease of deeply pigmented skin. Her publications include many peer-reviewed articles, chapters, and invited articles on these topics. She is the also the co-editor of the text Hair and Scalp Diseases: Medical, Surgical, and Cosmetic Treatments.

Dr. McMichael is on the Editorial Board of Cosmetic Dermatology, The Dermatologist, JAMA Dermatology, and Skin Appendage Disorders, and has served as a consultant to the pharmaceutical industry. She has served as a member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, is the immediate past-President of the Skin of Color Society, and is a Scientifc Advisor for the Cicatricial Alopecia Research Foundation… She has served as Vice-President of the Womens Dermatologic Society, Secretary-Treasurer of the North American Hair Research Society, and Chair of the Dermatology Section of the National Medical Association.

Alopecia awareness , Dr. Amy J. McMichael , Hair Loss , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

