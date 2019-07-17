“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Balancing Being Woman Boss

My guest Dionne Griffin McGee talked to us about the challenges of being a woman and in charge in the workplace and working in corporate America.

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

McGee is a keynote Leadership Speaker| Author| Coach|Consultant and Entrepreneur, she has over years’ experience in Corporate America, with over a decade of those years in leadership.

She just released her first book entitled ” Finding Your ROAR” for those that have had challenges in the work place.

Social Media Handles: DG McGee Motivates (IG, FB, Twitter, You Tube)

Linked In: Dionne G McGee

Booking: dgmcgee.com

Finding Your ROAR is available via dgmcgee.com and they can download a copy of Chapter 1 complimentary.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: