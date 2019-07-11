Zion Williamson Wins ESPY

Former Duke University basketball star Zion Williamson won the ESPY Wednesday as the College Athlete of the Year.

Duke Sports Information said in a press release Williamson becomes the first Duke men’s basketball player to win an ESPY. He was the fourth Duke player to be nominated, joining Shane Battier and Jason Williams in 2002 and J.J. Reddick in 2006.

“I want to thank Duke University and Coach K for letting me perform on the highest platform,” Williamson said during his acceptance speech. “And a shout out to The Brotherhood — I wish they could have been here with me. I love Duke, and wish I could have stayed a second year.”

Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Source: WRALsports.com

