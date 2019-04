A stamp honoring singer Marvin Gaye is officially on sale. The stamp made its debut on what would have been the legend’s 80th birthday.

It features a portrait of Gaye, that resembles a vintage 45 record sleeve. This is part of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Music Icons” series. You can get one for yourself for 55 cents.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: