Virginia State Wins CIAA Men’s Championship Title

Virginia State University held off a strong second half rally to defeat the Shaw Bears, 77-66, in the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Championship game Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1

7PM

Virginia st. 75

Livingstone 65

9PM

Shaw U. 70

Virginia Union 58

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – SATURDAY 3/2

Virginia State 77

Shaw U. 66

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Virginia Union Earns Second Consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Shareka McNeill broke the CIAA Tournament scoring record with a 37-point effort as Virginia Union University won its second consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship with a 75-41 win over Fayetteville State Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

