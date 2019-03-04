Local
Virginia State Wins CIAA Men’s Championship Title

Virginia State University held off a strong second half rally to defeat the Shaw Bears, 77-66, in the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Championship game Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1

7PM

Virginia st.             75

Livingstone           65

9PM

Shaw U.                70

Virginia Union     58

CHAMPIONSHIP  GAME – SATURDAY 3/2

Virginia State       77

Shaw U.               66

 

WOMEN’S RESULTS

Virginia Union Earns Second Consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship

Shareka McNeill broke the CIAA Tournament scoring record with a 37-point effort as Virginia Union University won its second consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship with a 75-41 win over Fayetteville State Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.

