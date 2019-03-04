Virginia State Wins CIAA Men’s Championship Title

Virginia State University held off a strong second half rally to defeat the Shaw Bears, 77-66, in the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Men’s Basketball Championship game Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.
SEMIFINALS – FRIDAY 3/1
7PM
Virginia st. 75
Livingstone 65
9PM
Shaw U. 70
Virginia Union 58
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME – SATURDAY 3/2
Virginia State 77
Shaw U. 66
WOMEN’S RESULTS
Virginia Union Earns Second Consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship
Shareka McNeill broke the CIAA Tournament scoring record with a 37-point effort as Virginia Union University won its second consecutive CIAA Women’s Basketball Championship with a 75-41 win over Fayetteville State Saturday afternoon at the Spectrum Center.