After Confronting Man In MAGA Hat Woman Taken Into ICE Custody

After confronting a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Mexican restaurant in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Rosiane Santos was taken into custody by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CBS Boston reported the agency said Santos was in the country illegally.

According to the police report, Rosiane Santos walked by Bryton Turner as he was eating dinner at Casa Vallarta and knocked the hat off his head. Santos then allegedly confronted him verbally. Turner recorded video showing some of the confrontation. Following the incident earlier this month Santos was charged with disorderly conduct on Tuesday ICE took her into custody. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: msn.com

