CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Kyron Hinton Dies At WakeMed He was The Raleigh Man Beaten By Police In 2018

20 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

According to an advocate of Kyron Hinton he has died of an apparent drug overdose. Hinton was  the Raleigh man who was at the center of an excessive force investigation. Hinton said that  the officers use excessive force during their encounter with him. Two state troopers and a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy were charged in the case. It was reported by a advocate for Hinton that he passed away Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

According to Raleigh police, officers responded to a Code Blue right before 7 p.m. and EMS performed CPS on Hinton. Authorities said Hinton was taken to WakeMed and was declared deceased. Police said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Jerry Smith , Kyron Hinton , Raleigh police , WakeMed

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 3 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 3 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 5 days ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 6 days ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 1 week ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
2019 Grammys: Watch H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Chloe x…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Former Nationals Manager & MLB Hall Of Famer…
 2 weeks ago
02.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close