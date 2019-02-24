Kyron Hinton Dies At WakeMed He was The Raleigh Man Beaten By Police In 2018

According to an advocate of Kyron Hinton he has died of an apparent drug overdose. Hinton was the Raleigh man who was at the center of an excessive force investigation. Hinton said that the officers use excessive force during their encounter with him. Two state troopers and a Wake County Sheriff’s deputy were charged in the case. It was reported by a advocate for Hinton that he passed away Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

According to Raleigh police, officers responded to a Code Blue right before 7 p.m. and EMS performed CPS on Hinton. Authorities said Hinton was taken to WakeMed and was declared deceased. Police said the cause of death has not yet been determined.

SOURCE: abc11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: