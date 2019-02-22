CLOSE
National News
Chick-Fil-A’s Keto Friendly Menu Options

Staying on that Keto diet has just gotten easier.  The #1 fast food restaurant Chick-fil-a has introduced keto-friendly menu options, along with food tips so you don’t have to navigate that diet all alone.

The restaurant reported that some of the foods have 10 or fewer net grams of carbs.

Breakfast:

Egg White Grill without the English muffin, or try the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

Lunch or Dinner:

Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, both without the bun. You can still drench your side salad in dressings and sauce, too. Just try options such as the Garlic and Herb Ranch Sauce or Creamy Salsa Dressing.

