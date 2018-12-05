Guest: Dr. Allen Mask On Cold And Flu Season

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 12.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

 

Girl receives flu shot at outdoor free clinic

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

What are your thoughts on the flu shot? What are the best ways to keep our kids and ourselves healthy through cold and flu season?  Dr. Mask talked with Melissa on “Working Mom Wednesday’s” about the importance of doing certain things during the season.

Working Mom Wednesday’s presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC, offering a variety of plans for you and your family, serving NC for over 85 years.

Dr. Allen Mask, M.D.

Health Team physician.  WRAL

Physician (anesthesiologist and internist)

allenmaskmd.com

WRAL.com

urgentcarecenter.com

 

Dr. Allen Mask , flu shot , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Eddie Murphy’s Fiancée Gives Birth To His 10th…
 2 days ago
12.04.18
Olympics Opening Day
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At The…
 5 days ago
12.01.18
Kansas City Chiefs Release Star Running Back Kareem…
 5 days ago
11.30.18
Earthquake Sends Panic In Southern Alaska
 5 days ago
11.30.18
Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The…
 5 days ago
11.30.18
Former 49ers’ Linebacker Reuben Foster Claimed By The…
 1 week ago
11.28.18
Possible Active Shooter Reported At Walter Reed Hospital
 1 week ago
11.27.18
TV ONE Launches New Entertainment Network Cleo TV…
 2 weeks ago
11.21.18
CNN Sues Donald Trump Over First & Fifth…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.18
Stellar Awards: Vote For The Detroit Praise Network!
 4 weeks ago
11.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close