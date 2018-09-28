CLOSE
Pepper Spray Used To Control Cafeteria Fight At Triangle Middle School

Source: Courtesy of Radio One Raleigh

Wake County School officials said in a news release that authorities were forced to use pepper spray to break up a fight at Wake Forest Middle School Friday. Officials said a fight between two students happened in the cafeteria during the seventh-grade lunch period.

According to a news release a school resource officer had to use pepper spray in order to restrain one of the students. The student was taken to WakeMed for treatment. The incident is under investigation by school administration and security staff of the Wake County Public School System.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

