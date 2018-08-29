Aretha Franklin’s Funeral To Be Broadcast on TV, Livestreamed

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be available to view both online and on television. Reports are that it will be livestreamed via The Associated Press. Also several TV station in Detroit will air the service as well as Fox New and CNN will air portions.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday at Greater Grace Temple in the late singer’s hometown.

Singers like, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams are scheduled to perform.

Read more at Rollingstones.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: