| 08.05.18
Erica’s father Eddie was a huge influence in her life.  Always providing some of the soundest advice and stories that she still leans on to this day.  One of the best pieces of advice Eddie Atkins shared with Erica is to “always make moves when the dust settles”.  Mr. Atkins also reminder her that you can “speak your truth in love”.

Even when you may disagree with someone, including family, friends and co-workers … you can find ways to let the word of God lead you when having challenging conversations and to do it with love.  Sometimes your biggest emotions can help show you how to love, forgive and move forward.

You must keep love centered in everything you do – even is times of adversity  … as 1 Corinthians 16:14  explains … Let all you do be done in love.

We're The Campbells, Season 1, Episode 4

Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

