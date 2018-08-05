Erica’s father Eddie was a huge influence in her life. Always providing some of the soundest advice and stories that she still leans on to this day. One of the best pieces of advice Eddie Atkins shared with Erica is to “always make moves when the dust settles”. Mr. Atkins also reminder her that you can “speak your truth in love”.
Even when you may disagree with someone, including family, friends and co-workers … you can find ways to let the word of God lead you when having challenging conversations and to do it with love. Sometimes your biggest emotions can help show you how to love, forgive and move forward.
You must keep love centered in everything you do – even is times of adversity … as 1 Corinthians 16:14 explains … Let all you do be done in love.
The Latest:
- Tickets Go On Sale September 6!
- Pepsi CEO, Indra Nooyi is Stepping Down
- Wake Forest Police Urge Residents Use caution as Authorities Search for Runaway Horse
- Black Panther Is Now The Third Movie Ever With $700 Million At The Domestic Box-Office
- Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A Noose At Philadelphia Playground
- Judge Delivers ‘Victory’ In Battle To Stop Courts From Jailing Poor People Over Unpaid Fines
- GRIFF’s Prayer: School Supply List Are Getting Ridiculous [EXCLUSIVE]
- Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE]
- GRIFF’s Prayer For Parents Who Can’t Wait For Their Kids To Go Back To School [EXCLUSIVE]
- 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
Best Moments From "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]
1. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:"We're The Campbells" 1 of 33
2. Krista CampbellSource:"We're The Campbells" 2 of 33
3. Krista CampbellSource:We're The Campbells 3 of 33
4. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 4 of 33
5. Warryn Campbell & JoiStaRRSource:Urban One 5 of 33
6. Misty Anderson & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 6 of 33
7. Krista Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Wozy CampbellSource:Urban One 7 of 33
8. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:Urban One 8 of 33
9. Erica Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:Urban One 9 of 33
10. Kheris RogersSource:Urban One 10 of 33
11. Krista CampbellSource:Urban One 11 of 33
12. Krista Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Warryn Campbell On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 12 of 33
13. Zaya Campbell, Wozy Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Krista Campbell On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 13 of 33
14. Erica Campbell Hosting "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 14 of 33
15. GRIFF On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 15 of 33
16. JoiStaRR On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 16 of 33
17. MC Lyte On "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 17 of 33
18. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:TV One 18 of 33
19. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar AwardsSource:TV One 19 of 33
20. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell At A Restaurant With His Mother SandraSource:TV One 20 of 33
21. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 21 of 33
22. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 22 of 33
23. Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 23 of 33
24. Warryn Campbell & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 24 of 33
25. "We're The Campbells"Source:TV One 25 of 33
26. Warryn Campbell Prays With Mary Mary's Erica Campbell & Tina CampbellSource:TV One 26 of 33
27. JoiStarrSource:TV One 27 of 33
28. Warryn Campbell & Erica Campbell On The Red Carpet At The Stellar AwardsSource:TV One 28 of 33
29. Erica Campbell & Warryn Campbell In Matching PajamasSource:TV One 29 of 33
30. Wozy Campbell, Zaya Campbell & Krista CampbellSource:TV One 30 of 33
31. JoiStarr & Erica CampbellSource:TV One 31 of 33
32. Snoop Dogg, Erica Campbell & Warryn CampbellSource:TV One 32 of 33
33. Erica Campbell On "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell"Source:TV One 33 of 33
Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com