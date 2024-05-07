Renowned gospel artist, writer, and producer Jason Claiborne recently joined the show to discuss his latest single “7,000 Promises” featuring Steven McWherter. He described the collaboration as a natural and spiritually aligned partnership, emphasizing their shared passion for contemporary Christian music.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The song “7,000 Promises” holds special significance as it highlights the numerous promises found in the Bible for believers. Claiborne explained that the track serves as a reminder for listeners to stay connected to God’s word and promises, especially during challenging times. He noted that the song’s message is particularly relevant today as many people are grappling with issues such as depression, family struggles, and everyday challenges.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises

Pastor JJ Hairston’s Powerful Message on Discipleship | Fresh Word Friday

Howard University Honors Richard Smallwood And Twinkie Clark

One of the key themes Claiborne emphasized in “7,000 Promises” is the idea of encouragement and empowerment. He highlighted biblical promises such as being the head and not the tail, being above and not beneath, and experiencing blessings beyond measure. These promises, Claiborne believes, are essential for Christians to hold onto as they navigate life’s ups and downs.

Aside from discussing his new single, Claiborne also shared insights into his prolific songwriting career, collaborating with renowned artists such as Mama Shirley Caesar, Karen Clark, and Ricky Dillard. Claiborne’s dedication to creating music that inspires and uplifts has been evident throughout his career, showcasing his commitment to spreading positivity and faith through his art.

For updates on Jason Claiborne’s music and ministry, listeners can connect with Claiborne on the social media platforms listed below.

Instagram: @JasonClayborn44

Facebook: Jason Clayborn Music

and TikTok: @JasonClaybornMusic

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Jason Claiborne Shares Inspirational Message Behind New Single ‘7,000 Promises was originally published on getuperica.com