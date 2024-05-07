Listen Live
Pop Culture

Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Henderson Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]

Published on May 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pastor Keion

Source: General / Radio One

Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.

Take a look for yourself in the clip below.

Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Henderson Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO]  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

RELATED TAGS

Pastor Keion Henderson viral worship

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Entertainment

The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Viola Davis and Husband Julius Tennon Launch Publishing Company, JVL Media

Entertainment

Wande Gets Baptized!

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close