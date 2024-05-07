Pastor Keion Henderson, lead pastor of The Lighthouse Church in Houston, went viral recently over a video where he can be seen hushing a woman during Praise and Worship. Some folks online are saying he did the right thing and it wasn’t time for screaming, while others think could be handled differently. Then you’ve even got people, claiming to be church members, saying this woman shouts like that every week.
Take a look for yourself in the clip below.
Social Media Has Mixed Feelings Over Pastor Keion Henderson Silencing Woman During Praise and Worship [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston
-
The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 9th Annual Black Music Honors