Another Earthquake in North Carolina

USGS websites shows the earthquake happened just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
The quake was around 3.75km deep and rumbled around 2:41 a.m. This is the most recent earthquake in NC with several happening in just the past few months.
Read more at WRAL.com
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival
-
Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 9th Annual Black Music Honors