Another Earthquake in North Carolina

Published on May 6, 2024

Earthquake

Source: USGS map / USGS map

USGS websites shows the earthquake happened just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The quake was around 3.75km deep and rumbled around 2:41 a.m.   This is the most recent earthquake in NC with several happening in just the past few months.

Read more at WRAL.com

Charlotte earthquake

