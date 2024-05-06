Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Pastor JJ Hairston’s Powerful Message on Discipleship | Fresh Word Friday

| 05.06.24
Dismiss
Studying for my final exam

Source: PixelsEffect / Getty

On our recent segment of Get Up Mornings, we had the privilege of hearing Pastor JJ Hairston from the Gathering Place in Coral Hills, Maryland, deliver an inspiring message about the essence of discipleship. It was truly a fresh word that resonated deeply with me and our listeners.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Pastor JJ reminded us that while experiencing God’s glory is incredible, it’s just the beginning of our spiritual journey. Discipleship is the vital step that follows, guiding us on how to apply those experiences to our daily lives. He drew parallels to the life of Paul, showing that even after profound encounters with God, there’s still a need for ongoing learning and growth.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

One key takeaway was the importance of active engagement in church teachings, attending Bible studies, and participating in events that foster spiritual growth. Pastor JJ and I discussed the significance of accountability, submission, and consistent immersion in God’s Word as foundational aspects of discipleship.

Related Article: You Can Trust Jesus | Faith Walking

His message was a powerful reminder of the transformative power of intentional learning and application of biblical principles. It encouraged us all to prioritize discipleship as a continuous journey toward deeper understanding, growth, and a stronger connection with God.

In conclusion, Pastor JJ Hairston’s insights on discipleship truly made an impact on our Fresh Word Friday segment, prompting us to reflect on how we can actively pursue spiritual growth and live out our faith more intentionally each day.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Pastor JJ Hairston’s Powerful Message on Discipleship | Fresh Word Friday  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from The Light 103.9 FM
Entertainment

Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?

Radio One Pastor of the Month No Sponsor
Local

Pastor Of The Month – May 2024

Entertainment

The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival

Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events
News

Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed

21 items
Entertainment

Kirk Franklin and More Hit the Stage at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Entertainment

Viola Davis and Husband Julius Tennon Launch Publishing Company, JVL Media

Entertainment

Wande Gets Baptized!

Marvin Sapp
Local

Marvin Sapp Talks About The Mother’s Day Celebration Concert In Fayetteville

The Light 103.9 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close