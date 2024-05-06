Listen Live
8 Students Injured In Bus Crash This Morning

Published on May 6, 2024

There was a school bus accident Monday morning in Johnston County that injured 8 students.  It happened on Stevens Chapel Road in Smithfield around 8 a.m.

Six were taken to a hospital in Smithfield, while two were taken to one in Wake County.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the bus driver, Karen Alice Hauver, ran off the road and then overcorrected across the center line and hit a mailbox and tree.

