National Nurses Week Freebies

Nurse Appreciation Week 2024 is May 6-12 and here are some great deals to honor them.
Free Offers
Chipotle
Chipotle is “awarding 100,000 healthcare workers with free burrito e-cards, equivalent to over $1 million in free food” according to their press release. Apply on healthcare.chipotle.com between May 6-10, 2024 for a chance to win a free burrito e-card.
Dunkin’
Nurses get a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6, 2024 at participating Dunkin’ locations. Limit one per guest.
Insomnia Cookies
Nurses, teachers, and school staff who show a valid ID will receive one FREE Insomnia Cookies Classic cookie in-store (with no purchase necessary) from May 6–12 at participating locations according to a company press release.
McAlister’s Deli
Nurses (and teachers) can get free tea at McAlister’s Deli from 5/6 – 5/12/24 when you show your badge or ID.
BurgerFi
Nurses (and teachers) get a 20% off discount on their BurgerFi order from May 6-12 when you show ID. Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. See the details on their Instagram.
Insomnia Cookies
Five nurses and/or teachers will win a $250 Insomnia Cookies cookie catering package for themselves and their team when you nominate your favorite nurse (or teacher), including yourself. You have to enter by May 13th at 3:00 AM PST to be eligible to win. Limit 1 submission per person. See the details and enter HERE.
Check out a full list with our source WRAL.com
-
Who Is The Richest Black Woman In The World?
-
Sandra Crouch: Celebration Of Life Announced, Cause of Death Revealed
-
Pastor Of The Month - May 2024
-
Happy Birthday Erica Campbell! [PHOTOS]
-
Gospel Music Haus and Museum: A New Gospel Museum Is Headed To Houston
-
PRAYERS UP! Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health
-
The Clark Sisters To Perform At Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival
-
Hezekiah Walker To Be Honored At 9th Annual Black Music Honors