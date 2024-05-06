National Nurses Week Freebies

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nurse Appreciation Week 2024 is May 6-12 and here are some great deals to honor them.

Free Offers

Chipotle

Chipotle is “awarding 100,000 healthcare workers with free burrito e-cards, equivalent to over $1 million in free food” according to their press release. Apply on healthcare.chipotle.com between May 6-10, 2024 for a chance to win a free burrito e-card.

Dunkin’

Nurses get a free medium hot or iced coffee on May 6, 2024 at participating Dunkin’ locations. Limit one per guest.

Insomnia Cookies

Nurses, teachers, and school staff who show a valid ID will receive one FREE Insomnia Cookies Classic cookie in-store (with no purchase necessary) from May 6–12 at participating locations according to a company press release.

McAlister’s Deli

Nurses (and teachers) can get free tea at McAlister’s Deli from 5/6 – 5/12/24 when you show your badge or ID​​​.

BurgerFi

Nurses (and teachers) get a 20% off discount on their BurgerFi order from May 6-12 when you show ID. Valid at participating locations for dine-in only. See the details on their Instagram.

Insomnia Cookies

Five nurses and/or teachers will win a $250 Insomnia Cookies cookie catering package for themselves and their team when you nominate your favorite nurse (or teacher), including yourself. You have to enter by May 13th at 3:00 AM PST to be eligible to win. Limit 1 submission per person. See the details and enter HERE.

Check out a full list with our source WRAL.com