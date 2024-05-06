Listen Live
Man Points Gun At Pastor During Sermon

Published on May 6, 2024

Police at Scene of Man in Water

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A Pennsylvania church pastor said it’s a “miracle” he’s alive.   The Rev. Glenn Germany of the Jesus’ Dwelling Place Church in the Pittsburgh, PA told “Good Morning America” that the suspect…. was a stranger to his congregation.

Witnesses say the assailant drew a gun on the Pastor while he was delivering his sermon, pulled the trigger and the silver handgun jammed.  Pastor Germany told GMA, “He pulled the trigger and a miracle of God happened that the gun got jammed. 

The incident was captured on a livestream video of the Pastor’s sermon and showed a church deacon, Clarence McCallister, tackling the assailant from behind. 

The suspect, identified by police as 26-year-old Bernard Junior Polite, was arrested at the church after McCallister and Germany disarmed him and other members of the congregation held him until Pennsylvania State Police arrived.

Police also reported that the gunman lived in a home near the church where officers found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Read more at CNN.com

