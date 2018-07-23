CLOSE
Local
Cumberland County Schools Start With New Superintendent

Pastor of the Month presentation Pastor Connelly Jr.

Source: Melissa Wade / Melissa Wade

Our May Pastor of the Mont is also the new superintendent of Cumberland County schools.  Today year round schools start back with Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr. as their new superintendent.

After serving more than 25 years in Wake County, one of the school district’s top leaders is leaving to become the new superintendent of Cumberland County schools.

The Cumberland County school board announced that Dr. Marvin Connelly Jr., the Wake County school system’s chief of staff and strategic planning, has been chosen to lead the state’s fifth-largest school system. It’s the latest achievement for the former U.S. Army combat veteran, educator and pastor.

“We must graduate college- and career-ready students who can collaborate, communicate, think critically and who are creative so that all of our students can compete in an increasingly interconnected world,” Connelly said at the school board meeting after his selection was announced.

Read more about Pastor Connelly as our May Pastor of the Month.

