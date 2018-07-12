Pastor Bobby Gruenewald Talks About A Cool, Newer Feature Of The Bible App [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 07.12.18
Pastor Bobby Gruenewald creator of the YouVersion of The Bible App talks with the “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” show about the app. Erica Campbell mentioned that she uses it everyday and Gruenewald is so happy to be celebrating 10 years of it. God gave him the idea because Gruenewald felt at times he wasn’t reading enough of the word.

He thought about how technology and smartphones could help others that were having the same issue and is so excited about how far it has come. Over the past year they came up with a new feature where you and your friends can have a reading plan together. This is not only helpful, but it’s also a safe and trusted space that is productive.

Gruenewald has had the opportunity to not only talk about the app on CNN, but the New York Times as well. He also talked about how not charging people for this app allows people to have a relationship with God that maybe didn’t have one before. Make sure you download the app now!

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” at 6am ET.

