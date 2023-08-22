Faithfully Speaking On Small Business With Heather Joi Kenney of Gateway CDC

As we wrap up Black Business Month, Melissa Wade has a chat with Heather Joi Kenney, the President and CEO of Gateway Community Development Corporation. Serving Vance, Warren, Granville & Franklin counties, Gateway CDC has a development program to provide technical assistance to those looking to start a small business.
Melissa and Heather Joi provide helpful tips and resources on how to start a small business, and they also give insight on how a small business could have a major impact on rural areas.
Check out the full episode above and catch up on past episodes on Facebook and YouTube!
