Wendy Williams Invite The Clark Sister To Perform On Show

After receiving backlash from Clark Sisters fans for her “Step up their game” comment, Wendy Williams has invited the legendary gospel group to perform on her talk show. No word of whether they have accepted the invitation or not.

Amid the backlash, the Clark Sisters suddenly found themselves at #1 on iTunes.

As previously reported, the talk show host offended church folk and gospel lovers far and wide by suggesting that the legendary group “step up their game,” considering Snoop Dogg’s first gospel album reached No. 1 on the gospel chart.

In her efforts to make things better, Wendy wrote on instagram, “Clark Sisters, I love you and hope to see you on the show soon! XO, WW,” … she also posted a video of her singing their biggest hit “You Brought the Sunshine” and inviting the ladies to perform.

