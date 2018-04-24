Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wendy Williams Invite The Clark Sister To Perform On Show

Melissa Wade

Posted 8 hours ago
13 reads
Leave a comment
Transformation Expo 2018 -- The Clark Sisters

Source: Images By Kecia / IMAGES BY KECIA

After receiving backlash from Clark Sisters fans for her “Step up their game” comment, Wendy Williams has invited the legendary gospel group to perform on her talk show.  No word of whether they have accepted the invitation or not.

Amid the backlash, the Clark Sisters suddenly found themselves at #1 on iTunes.

As previously reported, the talk show host offended church folk and gospel lovers far and wide by suggesting that the legendary group “step up their game,” considering Snoop Dogg’s first gospel album reached No. 1 on the gospel chart.

In her efforts to make things better, Wendy wrote on instagram, “Clark Sisters, I love you and hope to see you on the show soon! XO, WW,” … she also posted a video of her singing their biggest hit “You Brought the Sunshine” and inviting the ladies to perform.

Source:  EURWEB.com

The Clark Sisters , Wendy Williams

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Wendy Williams Invite The Clark Sister To Perform On Show

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is The Last Day To Register To…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
National Alliance on Mental Illness Sponsors Statewide Walk…
 2 weeks ago
04.15.18
Charlotte’s Shame – Segregated Schools
 2 weeks ago
04.11.18
An Innovative Interactive Book Experience comes to Rock…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Cam Newton Involved In Car Accident With Dump…
 3 weeks ago
04.08.18
Black Panther Set To Break Saudi Arabia’s 35…
 3 weeks ago
04.06.18
Empowerment through Healthy Living
 1 month ago
03.19.18
After Dog’s Death United Issues Special Pet Carrier…
 1 month ago
03.15.18
New Season of Arena Football in Charlotte
 2 months ago
03.12.18
Gun Fired In Classroom By Georgia Teacher
 2 months ago
02.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now