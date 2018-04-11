Mariah Carey Admits She Is No Longer In Denial With Bipolar Disorder Battle

Mariah Carey says she is currently seeking treatment for a bipolar disorder.

Carey says in a People magazine article that will hit newsstands on Friday that she didn’t believe it when she was first diagnosed after a mental and physical breakdown in 2001.

In the article Carey now 48 years old says she feared someone would expose her and she lived in denial and isolation for many years. Carey has been in therapy and taking medication for bipolar II.

Read ore in the link below.

Source: abc11.com

