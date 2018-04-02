Entertainment News
“The Book Of John Gray” A Hit

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
The docu-series of Pastor John Gray has been renewed for a second season on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network.

Gray gives ministry in his uniquely humorous way of helping people through his own life lessons and trials.

Gray’s distinct dialogue centers not only on the power of prayer and the love of Jesus Christ, but his own failings. Pastor Gray tells his congregation that he has been at death’s door and struggles like many of them. “Throughout the season you will see that I had to take some proactive steps, not only from a medical standpoint, but from a diet, and holistic standpoint,” he says during dinner at The London Hotel in New York.

Full episodes can be seen at http://www.oprah.com/app/the-book-of-john-gray.html. When the OWN mobile app is downloaded, viewers have access to shows at anytime on any of their mobile devices

