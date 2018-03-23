List Of Free Community Weekend Events

Local
Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.

 

 

 

  Shaw University’s Spring Revival
Event Date:  03/23/18-03/25/2018
Event Time:  7:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Shaw University
Address Line 1:  118 East South Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh
Event Description:  Shaw University’s first Student-led Revival. A three night Revival with theme of Restoring the Fire in the church. This event will be held 7 p.m. nightly and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday.
Event Contact:  Torey Oneil Haynes
Event Contact Number:  7046745013
Event Contact Email:  toreyhaynes5@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  Shawu.edu

 

 

  United Worship Praise Fest
Event Date:  03/25/2018
Event Time:  6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Millennium Revival Center
Address Line 1:  6638 Old Wake Forest Rd
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27616
Event Description:  Palm Sunday Evening is on it’s Way and the city will never be the same. A host of musical giants will come together to deliver and great praise service. Make your plans to join us.Artist include;

1. Gene Hoskins(River Church)

2. Sanina Barber (MRC)

3. Josh Cissell (WOCC)

4. Stacey Parker (WOCC)

5. Kimberly Michelle (WOCC)

6. Tamela Hairston (WOCC)

7. DeMarcus Kelly

8. Kendall McDowell (Hungry Church)
Event Contact:  sanina barber
Event Contact Number:  984-244-4491
Event Contact Email:  saninabarber@gmail.com

 

 

  Easter Cantata
Event Date:  03/24/2018
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church Music Ministry & Fellowship Combined Choirs invites you to their Easter Cantata, “Jesus, the Firstborn of the Dead.” Join them for praise dance, performances by Puppet Ministry, various choirs and groups. The event is Free and Open to the Public. Join us and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Michael Ross
Event Contact Number:  (910) 723-8989
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Annual Youth Ministry Anniversary
Event Date:  03/25/2018
Event Time:  3:00 p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  1929 Piney Grove Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Hillsborough, NC 27278
Event Description:  Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC Youth Ministry will celebrate their Anniversary on March 25, 2018 at 3:00 pm. Rev. Wayne Wilhelm, pastor of Shepherd’s Flock Baptist Church, Durham, NC, his choir, ushers and congregation will render the services.
Event Contact:  Lakeisha Neal
Event Contact Number:  (919)568-87807
Event Contact Email:  corinthasb@aol.com

 

 

Name of Event: 

 Harvest District COGIC Super Saturday
Event Date:  03/24/2018
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nehemiah Christian Center
Address Line 1:  514 N. Mangum Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Workshops at 11 am

12:30 Worship Service

Special Performance by the Duke Divinity Gospel Choir
Event Contact:  Maketa
Event Contact Number:  (919) 688-4203
Event Contact Email:  marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
Event Web Site:  visitncc.com

 

 

 

UNC Tar Heel Gospel Choir Concert
Event Date:  03/24/2018
Event Time:  6:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Visitors Chapel Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1321 Jackson st.
City, State, Zip:  Burlington N.C
Event Description:  The music department of Visitors Chapel Christian Church will be sponsoring a gospel choir concert with our special guest UNC Tar heel Gospel Choir to kick off the spring. Any donation or offering will be accepted.
Event Contact:  Jermey Davis
Event Contact Number:  336-520-0797
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

