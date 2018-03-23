List Of Free Community Weekend Events

Annual Youth Ministry Anniversary Event Date: 03/25/2018 Event Time: 3:00 p.m. Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 1929 Piney Grove Church Road City, State, Zip: Hillsborough, NC 27278 Event Description: Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Hillsborough, NC Youth Ministry will celebrate their Anniversary on March 25, 2018 at 3:00 pm. Rev. Wayne Wilhelm, pastor of Shepherd’s Flock Baptist Church, Durham, NC, his choir, ushers and congregation will render the services. Event Contact: Lakeisha Neal Event Contact Number: (919)568-87807 Event Contact Email: corinthasb@aol.com Name of Event: Harvest District COGIC Super Saturday Event Date: 03/24/2018 Event Time: 11am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Nehemiah Christian Center Address Line 1: 514 N. Mangum Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27701 Event Description: Workshops at 11 am 12:30 Worship Service Special Performance by the Duke Divinity Gospel Choir Event Contact: Maketa Event Contact Number: (919) 688-4203 Event Contact Email: marketing@nehemiahchristiancenter.org Event Web Site: visitncc.com : UNC Tar Heel Gospel Choir Concert Event Date: 03/24/2018 Event Time: 6:00 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Visitors Chapel Christian Church Address Line 1: 1321 Jackson st. City, State, Zip: Burlington N.C Event Description: The music department of Visitors Chapel Christian Church will be sponsoring a gospel choir concert with our special guest UNC Tar heel Gospel Choir to kick off the spring. Any donation or offering will be accepted. Event Contact: Jermey Davis Event Contact Number: 336-520-0797