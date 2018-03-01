Entertainment News
In Celebration of Black Panther Disney Donates $1 Million to Youth STEM Program

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther continues to make box office history both domestically as well as internationally. The success of the move has inspired the Walt Disney Company to make a $1 million donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The generous donation will go towards the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programs. The goal is to support and help the youth develop high tech skills.

Source: balclnews.com

