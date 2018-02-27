Black Panther Movie Continues To Make History

The Marvel Movie Black Panther continues to make box office history. The move brought in an amazing $108 million at 4,020 North American theaters. This feat is the second highest second weekend ever for a film. The leader is Star Wars The Force Awakens.

Black Panther in its first 10 days now has grossed a total of $400 million domestically and $304 million internationally. Read more in the link below.

Source: variety.com

