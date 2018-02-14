Get Up Erica
Kim Burrell And Charles Jenkins Give Fans New Song “Grace” [AUDIO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 6 hours ago
2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Charles Jenkins and Kim Burrell are some of the top selling gospel recording artists. Their new song “Grace” is rising up the charts on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. U Gospel reports that in this beautiful song their voices work so well together.

Burrell said, “It is a proven fact that to whom much is given much is required. What a joy it was to share studio time with Charles Jenkins and his incredible mind. This release of ‘Grace’ speaks volumes of what he’s capable of. I’m proud to be a part of it.” The song talks about God’s grace and how he is always around to comfort you and bring joy to your life even at times of trouble.

Jenkins was happy to work with Burrell and said, “She’s been my big sister for a long time. She’s the first artist I invited to Fellowship over 20 years ago, so it was surreal to be standing in the vocal booth with her working on this version of `Grace.’ I call this version pound cake, the OMG version. I made this version for people who love the kind of stuff Kim Burrell does vocally. It’s my gift to singers and people who love super singing.” Listen to this hit and let us know your thoughts.

