Lynette Hawkins-Stephens On Ushering Freedom To Worship With The Late Edwin Hawkins [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

“Oh Happy Day” sold over 7 million copies worldwide, leaving a lasting effect on the gospel world and the world at large. Edwin Hawkins, the man who brought us that song in 1969, passed away at the age of 74. Fellow gospel-great and sister to Edwin, Lynette Hawkins-Stephens, shared memories of her brother and the music they did together. Lynette recalled the best lesson her brother ever taught her: “to not judge.”Lynette says an important function of music and singers is important to usher in freedom, because “God doesn’t want us in bondage in any kind of way.”
She talks about growing up in a strict religious environment, learning how to seek God for oneself, and not simply trusting every single thing that’s “coming over the pulpit.” Lynette also recalls some of Edwin’s other motivations, like “bringing water to the thirsty,” and picks some of her all-time favorite songs to sing written by Edwin and her other brothers. Click on the audio player to hear exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
The Life & Legacy Of Edwin Hawkins 1943 -2018 [PHOTOS]
1. Andrae Crouch, Sandra Crouch Edwin Hawkins1 of 30
2. Edwin Hawkins Singers ‘Oh Happy Day’ 452 of 30
3. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events3 of 30
4. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events4 of 30
5. Conductor John Harris Going over Tunes5 of 30
6. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events6 of 30
7. Andrae Crouch Memorial Celebration Life Of Events7 of 30
8. Donald Lawrence 20 Year Celebration8 of 30
9. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music9 of 30
10. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards10 of 30
11. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards11 of 30
12. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music12 of 30
13. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music13 of 30
14. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards14 of 30
15. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music15 of 30
16. Edwin Hawkins Singers16 of 30
17. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Rehearsals17 of 30
18. GRAMMY Salute to Gospel Music18 of 30
19. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show19 of 30
20. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show20 of 30
21. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show21 of 30
22. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show22 of 30
23. Andrae Crouch, Sandra Crouch Edwin Hawkins23 of 30
24. 2014 Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards Luncheon24 of 30
25. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards25 of 30
26. 14th Annual BMI Trailblazers Of Gospel Music Awards26 of 30
27. Edwin Hawkins Singers27 of 30
28. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show28 of 30
29. 40th Annual GMA Dove Awards – Show29 of 30
30. Photo of Edwin HAWKINS30 of 30