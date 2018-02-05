Get Up Erica
Lynette Hawkins-Stephens On Ushering Freedom To Worship With The Late Edwin Hawkins [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted February 5, 2018
“Oh Happy Day” sold over 7 million copies worldwide, leaving a lasting effect on the gospel world and the world at large. Edwin Hawkins, the man who brought us that song in 1969, passed away at the age of 74. Fellow gospel-great and sister to Edwin, Lynette Hawkins-Stephens, shared memories of her brother and the music they did together. Lynette recalled the best lesson her brother ever taught her: “to not judge.”Lynette says an important function of music and singers is important to usher in freedom, because “God doesn’t want us in bondage in any kind of way.”

She talks about growing up in a strict religious environment, learning how to seek God for oneself, and not simply trusting every single thing that’s “coming over the pulpit.” Lynette also recalls some of Edwin’s other motivations, like “bringing water to the thirsty,” and picks some of her all-time favorite songs to sing written by Edwin and her other brothers. Click on the audio player to hear exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

