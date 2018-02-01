Love Talking: Love And Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love and truth go hand-in-hand, Erica Campbell explains. Love without truth isn’t real love, and truth without love is just too harsh to be received openly. This holds true no matter what kind of love we’re talking about-between a romantic couple, or siblings, parents, best friends and the like.

In the social media age, people post things all the time that are grounded in a whole spectrum of emotions, but not love! That’s not the best way to get it done- root it all in truth and love. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

