Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Love Talking: Love And Truth [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

Love and truth go hand-in-hand, Erica Campbell explains. Love without truth isn’t real love, and truth without love is just too harsh to be received openly. This holds true no matter what kind of love we’re talking about-between a romantic couple, or siblings, parents, best friends and the like.

In the social media age, people post things all the time that are grounded in a whole spectrum of emotions, but not love! That’s not the best way to get it done- root it all in truth and love. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Love Talking: Unselfish Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED:  Love Talking: Get God In Your Love Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Chill… Be Friends First [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Gospel Artists At The 2018 GRAMMYs [PHOTOS]

Here's an exclusive look at gospel artists who made a big splash on the red carpet at the 2018 GRAMMYs!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 2 weeks ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 3 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 4 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 1 month ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 2 months ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 3 months ago
11.11.17