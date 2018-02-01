Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Aligning Mind, Body And Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
1 reads
Erica Campbell explains that we are a trichotomy (mind, body and spirit), just like God (Father, son, Holy Spirit). But when our mind, body and soul are aligned with each other, you have instructions on how to live. That’s why you have to be careful of what you take in, because it takes root in your heart, and the other parts respond accordingly.

You can’t think doubt and speak faith and not conjure up a conflict in your soul! Everything has to be in alignment with God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

