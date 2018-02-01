Faith Walking: Aligning Mind, Body And Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell explains that we are a trichotomy (mind, body and spirit), just like God (Father, son, Holy Spirit). But when our mind, body and soul are aligned with each other, you have instructions on how to live. That’s why you have to be careful of what you take in, because it takes root in your heart, and the other parts respond accordingly.

Follow @GetUpErica

You can’t think doubt and speak faith and not conjure up a conflict in your soul! Everything has to be in alignment with God. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Faith Walk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Choose God On Purpose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Don’t Let Your Anger Block Your Praise [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: Plant The Seed [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: