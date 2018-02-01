Ericaism: Speak Responsibly [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Get Up Erica

Erica Campbell reads from Matthew: “for by your words, you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” If we were to be judged just by our words, what would they say about us? “By your words, what would we call you?” Yes, this doesn’t only apply to the words that come out of our mouths, but also the words we post on social media.

When you stand before God, you will have to give an account for “every empty or idle word that is spoken.”  Your words are the seeds that you plant and put out in the atmosphere; so what are you putting out? Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

