Love Talking: Unselfish Love [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Love Talking: Unselfish Love

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Loving intentionally and unselfishly means that love doesn’t just do what’s convenient and comfortable. Love gets stretched, challenged, and tested. If you aren’t able to go beyond an argument and love anyway, you have to re-examine whether that was really love. God’s design for love is very specific. Anything else is not the same.

When you are loving on purpose and unselfishly, that’s when you’re the most Godlike. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Love Talk on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

