Trailer: Marvel Film”Black Panther”

Chadwick Boseman

The first superhero movie to star a black lead character is here and set to hit the theater on February 16th – with Chadwick Boseman playing an African king.

STORY LINE:

After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king — and as Black Panther — gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people.
TRAILER 1

 

TRAILER 2

 

