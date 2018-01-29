Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Don’t Stop Fishing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 20 hours ago
Erica Campbell explains that after years of service in ministry, it can be tempting to feel like you’ve done enough and can hang up the towel. But no matter how much work you’ve accomplished, the truth is, there is still more to be done. We shouldn’t ever really feel like we should stop trying to bring souls to Christ, because there are so many more out there who need the chance to be brought to Jesus.

We should always be on a quest to be shining for God and to draw new souls. Don’t be settled just because you feel like you and your people are good! Check out this exclusive video to hear more from this motivating Ericaism on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

