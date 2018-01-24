The Flu: Signs To Look For When Your Child Gets Sick

The flu virus is making headlines this year because of the number of deaths that include children.

So far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 children across the country have died from the flu during a season that began in October, typically peaks in February or March and sputters out by May. By comparison, last year, 101 children died from the flu. In recent years, the number of pediatric deaths has ranged from 37 during the 2011-12 season to 171 deaths during the 2012-13 season, according to the CDC.

As soon as symptoms appear call your doctor.

Common flu symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, tiredness and, especially in kids, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Signs that a child has taken a turn for the worst and may need immediate treatment from a doctor, said Ottley and Wright, include:

Any signs of dehydration

Fast or harder breathing

Inability to interact with others

Confusion

source: WRAL.com

