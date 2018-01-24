Local
Home > Local

The Flu: Signs To Look For When Your Child Gets Sick

Melissa Wade

Posted 39 mins ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Young girl grimaces while getting a shot

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

 

The flu virus is making headlines this year because of the number of deaths that include children.

So far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 children across the country have died from the flu during a season that began in October, typically peaks in February or March and sputters out by May. By comparison, last year, 101 children died from the flu. In recent years, the number of pediatric deaths has ranged from 37 during the 2011-12 season to 171 deaths during the 2012-13 season, according to the CDC.

As soon as symptoms appear call your doctor.

Common flu symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, tiredness and, especially in kids, vomiting and diarrhea, according to the CDC.

Signs that a child has taken a turn for the worst and may need immediate treatment from a doctor, said Ottley and Wright, include:

  • Any signs of dehydration
  • Fast or harder breathing
  • Inability to interact with others
  • Confusion

 

Best ways to protect… Flu shot, Wash hands, keep them out of face… CLICK HERE to read more.

source:  WRAL.com

Flu , flu symptoms , signs of flu

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Flu: Signs To Look For When Your Child Gets Sick

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mecklenburg County’s New District Attorney to Introduce a…
 5 days ago
01.20.18
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 2 weeks ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 3 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 1 month ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 2 months ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 2 months ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 2 months ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17