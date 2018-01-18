Local
Home > Local

Gov. Cooper Gives Latest Updates

Melissa Wade

Posted 3 hours ago
5 reads
Leave a comment
Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

Source: Lance King / Getty

Gov. Roy Cooper gives us the latest updates on the winter weather cleanups, accidents and efforts.  Listen in…

CLICK HERE to listen in.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gov. Cooper Gives Latest Updates

Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
State of the Black Church 2018: Part II
 6 days ago
01.16.18
The State of the Black Church 2018: Part…
 2 weeks ago
01.08.18
The Daughter Of The Late Eric Gardner Dies…
 3 weeks ago
12.30.17
Charlotte Sorority provides free Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings
 4 weeks ago
12.24.17
Navigating the Emotional Turmoil Associated with the Holidays
 1 month ago
12.16.17
Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
 1 month ago
12.06.17
U.S. Rep. John Conyers Announces His Retirement
 1 month ago
12.05.17
Congressman John Conyers Announces Retirement And Endorses Son…
 1 month ago
12.05.17
A Shield of Protection
 2 months ago
11.11.17
North Carolina College Application Waiver Week
 3 months ago
10.31.17