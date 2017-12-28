Local
Durham Family In Search Of Missing Parents

A Durham family is pleading with the public to help them find missing parents.  Tierra Mann, 35, and Carl Adams, 70, went missing Dec. 19.

Mann’s family sat down and spoke with CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé to discuss the case, which is being investigated by the Durham Police Department.

“This is not like them to not be here around the holidays,” explained Shadea Mann-Mayo, the woman’s younger sister.

The family says this is not like their parents and are hoping for a good outcome and that they will return or be found before the New Year.

