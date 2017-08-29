Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

Our hearts go out to the people of Houston. In the midst of devastation, the community remains strong, but they still need our help.

We encourage listeners to make donations to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Houston’s Mayor, Sylvester Turner, established this fund to ensure the money actually go to Houston. It is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Click here for more information on the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Online credit card donations can be made HERE. These are typically assessed a 3% fee by your credit card company.

For Checks/Money Orders: Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston,. Texas 77056.

For the Latest Entertainment News:



