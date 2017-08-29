Entertainment News
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims Of Hurricane Harvey

The Light NC staff

Posted 44 mins ago
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Our hearts go out to the people of Houston. In the midst of devastation, the community remains strong, but they still need our help.

We encourage listeners to make donations to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. Houston’s Mayor, Sylvester Turner, established this fund to ensure the money actually go to Houston. It is administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Click here for more information on the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Online credit card donations can be made HERE.  These are typically assessed a 3% fee by your credit card company.

For Checks/Money Orders: Mail to Greater Houston Community Foundation, 5120 Woodway Drive, Suite 6000, Houston,. Texas 77056.

