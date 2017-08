UNC Preparing For Possible Confederate Statue Rally Today

Social media rumors have the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill forewarned about a possible rally on campus later today. The rally is suppose to be centered around the controversial “Silent Sam” statue which honors confederate soldiers. The statue sits in front of the campus toward Franklin St. in Chapel Hill and has been the target of vandals over the past few years.

A letter from UNC’s chancellor, vice chancellor and chief of police alerts the community and students about the rally which is not affiliated with the students or campus at all.

