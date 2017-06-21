Pastor Caesar On Steve Harvey’s “Forever Young Little Big Shots”

Pastor Shirley Caesar will appear on Steve Harvey’s special edition of “Forever Young: Little Big Shots.”

Pastor Caesar tells WRAL, “I’m older now, but I’ve still for my job,” she joked. “I might have a little arthritis, I might have some bouts with my gout, but I still got joy.”

Caesar joins a cast of guests, people from their 60s to over 100, showing off their remarkable talents.

Next month, Shirley Caesar earns the Lifetime Achievement Award for her Gospel career.

Read more at WRAL.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: