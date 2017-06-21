Local
Home > Local

Pastor Caesar On Steve Harvey’s “Forever Young Little Big Shots”

Melissa Wade
Leave a comment
Little Big Shots

Source: NBC / NBC

Pastor Shirley Caesar will appear on Steve Harvey’s special edition of “Forever Young: Little Big Shots.”

Pastor Caesar tells WRAL, “I’m older now, but I’ve still for my job,” she joked. “I might have a little arthritis, I might have some bouts with my gout, but I still got joy.”

Caesar joins a cast of guests, people from their 60s to over 100, showing off their remarkable talents.

 

Next month, Shirley Caesar earns the Lifetime Achievement Award for her Gospel career.

Read more at WRAL.com

Little Big Shots: Forever Young , Pastor Shirley Caesar , Steve Harvey

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 weeks ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 3 weeks ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 4 weeks ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 2 months ago
05.01.17
State of the ‘Black Church’ 2017 – Part…
 2 months ago
04.23.17
Charlotte Organization Unveils “Wall Of Compassion”
 2 months ago
04.23.17
The Tennessee Teacher Who Kidnapped And Fled With…
 2 months ago
04.20.17
Portrait of a Princess
 2 months ago
04.15.17
HB2 Agreement Reached
 3 months ago
03.31.17