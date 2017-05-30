Tiger Woods Arrested On DUI Charge

Woods says alcohol not a factor in arrest. Tiger Woods issues statement after being arrested for DUI over the weekend. In his statement he indicated that alcohol was not involved but rather his condition was a result from “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

In Woods statement he says, “I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions…” He went on to say, “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.” He apologized to his fans and pledged to “do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.”

