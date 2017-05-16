Pastor of the Month
The Light 103.9 Visits The April Pastor Of The Month!

Melissa Wade
April Pastor of the Month Janice F. Thomas

Melissa Wade

Pastor Janice F. Thomas was voted our April Pastor of the Month and Sunday we visited “His Kingdom Ministries” in Durham to present her with the Pastor of the Month plaque.

The praise and anointing was high…. truly an awesome ministry!

Sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC and The Light 103.9. Check out the photos below:

