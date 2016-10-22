CLOSE
Homepage Lead
Home

Mothers Of The Movement Campaign In Charlotte

0 reads
Leave a comment

Two mothers of the movement, Geneva Reed-Veal and Maria Hamilton, whose children’s deaths helped fuel the Black Lives Matter movement, were in Charlotte on Friday to encourage early voting. Reed-Veal’s daughter, Sandra Bland, died in a Texas jail cell last year after a state trooper pulled her over for failing to use a turn signal.

Their message, according to the Charlotte Observer: If you want to end killings and police mistreatment of African-Americans, start by voting.

Don’t Miss: Protestors Sue Charlotte 

“We are tired of seeing hashtags. We are tired of seeing buttons with our kids’ photos on them,” Reed-Veal told the Observer.

Read the full story here.

Mothers Of The Movement Campaign In Charlotte was originally published on my927charlotte.com

Black Lives Matter , Mothers of the Movement

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…
 1 day ago
07.23.19
National Donut Day
Krispy Kreme Celebrating 82 Years With $1 Dozen…
 5 days ago
07.19.19
BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-THE LION KING-ROYAL
Beyonce And Meghan Markle Meet At Lion King…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Toyota Camry
Woman Tracks Down Thieves And Steals Her Stolen…
 1 week ago
07.15.19
Close-Up Of French Fries In Plate
It’s National French Fry Day List Of Deals…
 1 week ago
07.13.19
‘How To Get Away With Murder’ To End…
 2 weeks ago
07.12.19
Stevie Wonder Reveals He Needs Kidney Transplant
 2 weeks ago
07.08.19
Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead…
 3 weeks ago
07.05.19
Houston Doctor Alleges American Airlines Discriminated Against Her…
 3 weeks ago
07.02.19
Robert Friend, One Of The Last Surviving Tuskegee…
 4 weeks ago
06.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close