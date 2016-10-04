Michelle Obama will speak at a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Tuesday. If you’re planning to go, sign up here.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Gubernatorial candidate and state Attorney General Roy Cooper will introduce Obama at the rally. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at noon. Obama’s visit here comes two days after Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton visited with community members and visited Little Rock A.M.E. Zion on Sunday.

More Michelle Obama Love!

Michelle Obama Wants To Permanently End Mental Illness Stigma

AM BUZZ: Michelle Obama & Ellen Cause Chaos In CVS; Kid Cudi Comes For Kanye & More

Student Poets Strike A Chord With Michelle Obama

Sign Up To See Michelle Obama Today! was originally published on my927charlotte.com